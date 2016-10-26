BUCHAREST Oct 26 The European Union must come up with concrete measures to prove unity following Britain's decision to leave the bloc, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Wednesday.

"We must not fool ourselves, Europe is not in the best position as its people don't understand what Europe is to them," Schaeuble told a financial conference in Bucharest.

"It is crucial that Europe come with concrete measures, to prove unity," Schaeuble added.

(Reporting by Luiza Ilie, Writing by Radu Marinas, Editing by Angus MacSwan)