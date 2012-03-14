BRUSSELS, March 14 EU competition
regulators approved Britain's 20-billion-pound guarantee scheme
to back loans to small- and medium-sized firms, intended to cut
their borrowing costs and boost the economy.
The National Loan Guarantee Scheme met the state aid rules
for banks "because it ensures that the reduced funding costs
which banks will benefit from are passed on to SMEs", the
Commission said in a statement on Wednesday.
Britain's finance minister, Chancellor of the Exchequer
George Osborne, unveiled the proposal in November last year as
banks cut back on giving credit in the wake of the financial
crisis.
The Commission, which acts as state aid and competition
regulator in the 27-member European Union, said it had also
approved a second measure, of up to 1 billion pounds, to
increase credit through non-bank lenders.
The Business Finance Partnership aims in the longer term to
stimulate the further development of non-bank lenders, to try to
improve access to finance for smaller and medium-sized
businesses.