BRUSSELS, March 13 Britain will gain EU
regulatory approval this week for its 20 billion pound ($31
billion) guarantee scheme to boost the flow of credit to
cash-starved small and medium-sized businesses, a person
familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
Britain's finance minister, Chancellor of the Exchequer
George Osborne, unveiled the proposal in November as banks cut
back on providing credit in the wake of the financial crisis.
The National Loan Guarantee Scheme aims to cut the cost of
borrowing for companies by providing government guarantees for
banks' funding. The government wants the private sector to play
a bigger role in the economy and boost demand.
The European Commission, which has the task of ensuring a
level playing field across the 27-country European Union in
competition matters, has been assessing the scheme to see if it
complies with EU state aid rules.
"Approval from the European Commission is imminent and could
come in the next few days," said the person, who declined to be
identified because of the sensitivity of the issue.
The EU executive has cleared a number of similar schemes
across the region under temporary rules adopted because of the
financial crisis, with the amount authorised between end-2008
and end-2010 reaching 82.9 billion euros.