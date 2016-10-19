BERLIN Oct 19 European Union leaders are
interested to hear from British Prime Minister Theresa May on
Thursday how she sees Britain's future relations with the EU but
are not sure she will say anything new on her Brexit thinking, a
senior German official said.
May is due to speak to EU leaders on Thursday evening at a
summit in Brussels.
"Personally, I wouldn't be surprised if others have
something to say," the German official told reporters. "But that
depends on what kind of speech she gives."
"We are very interested in how she foresees the future
relationship between the EU and the UK from a British
viewpoint," he said.
(Reporting by Noah Barkin and Paul Carrel)