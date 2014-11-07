BRUSSELS Nov 7 Britain will have to pay only
around 1 billion euros, rather than more than 2 billion, more to
the European Union budget as a result of a Europe-wide revision
of statistics, because the British rebate will also increase, a
senior EU official said.
Kristalina Georgieva, the EU commissioner in charge of
Budget and Human Resources, told a news conference the
postponement of the payment of the 2.1 billion euro surcharge
until next year would allow the sum to be partially offset by
the higher rebate.
"Preliminary calculations show it will be around 1 billion
euros," she said.
(Reporting By Jan Strupczewski)