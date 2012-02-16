LONDON Feb 16 The European Union's tax
chief on Thursday rejected UK opposition to a planned levy on
financial transactions, saying it would dampen risky trading and
barely dent growth.
EU Tax Commissioner Algirdas Semeta drew scorn from Britsh
lawmakers when he said a bloc-wide financial transaction tax
would cut economic growth by a "negligible" 0.01 percent
annually and raise 10 billion euros for a cash-strapped UK
treasury.
It would also rein in high-frequency trading (HFT) which
uses computers to post huge numbers of share orders in fractions
of a second, a practice that alarms some regulators.
"The proposal as it is designed would allow us to address
this HFT issue in very concrete terms," Semeta told a panel
drawn from Britain's upper chamber of parliament.
Britain has said it will veto an EU-wide tax on stock, bond
and derivatives trades, which requires unanimity among the
27-member countries. Sweden and the Czech Republic also oppose
the move.
"We do find outselves in a position of buying a pig in a
poke. There are too many unanswered questions," the committee's
chairman, Lyndon Harrison told Semeta.
John Kerr told Semeta his tax was deliberately designed to
focus on a particular sector, kill it and drive it offshore.
"Are you arguing HFT is immoral?" Kerr said.
France is planning a levy on HFT trades and fellow euro zone
country Italy may follow suit. Semeta said an EU transaction tax
would reduce HFT volumes by 70 percent.
"There is significant growth in this specific phenomenon and
of course we see risks associated with this phenomenon," Semeta
said.
Committee members said the tax was a "gamble" that would
force business outside the EU, trigger massive trade disputes
and would not be copied by countries like the United States.
Few in Britain's financial sector, the EU's largest, believe
the tax will be introduced across the EU and finance ministers
meet next month to plot a course forward.
UK lawmakers worry about the impact on Britain even from a
tax confined to euro zone countries, seen as the likely outcome.
The Ernst & Young sponsored economic forecasting ITEM group
estimates that even if Britain is outside the tax area, the
sheer size of its markets could mean it will generate around 60
percent of revenues that would only flow to euro zone coffers.
"It's premature to say where we will end up with our
discussion. Our understanding is that a very narrow based
financial transaction tax has its disadvantages and provides
distortions of the market," Semeta said.
A transaction tax would make banks pay for the damage they
caused in the financial crisis which needed 4.6 trillion euros
of taxpayer money to shore up lenders, Semeta said.
Britain has already imposed a balance sheet levy on banks
which raises 2.5 billion pounds a year and has long had a stamp
duty on share transactions, which France is also planning.