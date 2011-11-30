Britain's Work and Pensions Minister Chris Grayling speaks during an interview with Reuters at his office in London April 6, 2011. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett/Files

BRUSSELS Britain is open to allowing changes to the European Union's treaty if it can help the euro zone resolve its debt crisis, Britain's employment minister said on Wednesday, potentially removing a hurdle to closer integration in the currency bloc.

"We think there needs to be rapid progress towards dealing with the euro zone problems. If treaty change is the means to that end, then we would recognise that as a necessity," Chris Grayling, employment and welfare minister in the coalition government, told Reuters during a visit to Brussels.

Asked if British demands for EU powers to be repatriated to London in return for treaty change would drag out the process of negotiating the changes, Grayling said: "I would hope that all of this could get resolved quite quickly."

Germany and France are pushing for changes to the EU's fundamental law to be made quickly so that stricter budget measures can be imposed only on the 17 euro zone countries.

But emboldened by the crisis, some members of Prime Minister David Cameron's Conservative Party want to scale back or cut ties with the European Union.

Even though Britain is not a member of the euro zone, senior officials in Brussels worry that changes to the Lisbon Treaty, which would have to be signed by all of the EU's 27 members, could be hindered by London demanding to get back some powers already ceded to the EU, for example on financial services, in exchange for its signature.

But the impact of the debt crisis on Britain, where the government revised down economic growth next year to just 0.7 percent, is prompting a more nuanced response, and treasury officials say Britain must do what it can to help the euro zone.

"It is in Britain's interest to help the euro zone help itself," said one British official familiar with early contacts between Britain and its European partners on the issue.

Cameron will meet French President Nicolas Sarkozy on Friday and is expected to discuss treaty change. Grayling declined to say what British individual demands might be, but he said London's main concern was ensuring Britain did not lose influence in the EU.

"Whatever comes out of this has to provide proper, acceptable protection for Britain," he said. "It cannot be the case that a fiscal core to the EU that has taken a significant step towards to common tax systems and common budgetary control is in a position to dictate terms to non-euro zone states."

