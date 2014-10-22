BRUSSELS Oct 22 The British government's
guarantee on former state monopoly BT's pension
obligations is illegal state aid, Europe's top court said on
Wednesday, backing an EU regulatory decision issued five years
ago.
The European Commission ordered British authorities to
recover the aid in 2009 because it gave BT an unfair advantage
in breach of state aid rules.
BT and BT Pension Scheme Trustees Ltd subsequently
challenged the EU decision in a lower court but lost.
They then appealed to the Luxembourg-based Court of Justice
of the European Union (ECJ).
"The Court hereby dismisses the appeal (and) orders British
Telecommunications plc and BT Pension Scheme Trustees Ltd to pay
the costs," ECJ judges said.
BT received a guarantee at its 1984 privatisation that the
government would stand behind its obligations to the pension
fund should the group fail. This however triggered a rival's
complaint to the Commission which opened a probe into the case.
(Reporting by Robin Emmott; editing by Alastair Macdonald)