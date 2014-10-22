BRUSSELS Oct 22 The British government's guarantee on former state monopoly BT's pension obligations is illegal state aid, Europe's top court said on Wednesday, backing an EU regulatory decision issued five years ago.

The European Commission ordered British authorities to recover the aid in 2009 because it gave BT an unfair advantage in breach of state aid rules.

BT and BT Pension Scheme Trustees Ltd subsequently challenged the EU decision in a lower court but lost.

They then appealed to the Luxembourg-based Court of Justice of the European Union (ECJ).

"The Court hereby dismisses the appeal (and) orders British Telecommunications plc and BT Pension Scheme Trustees Ltd to pay the costs," ECJ judges said.

BT received a guarantee at its 1984 privatisation that the government would stand behind its obligations to the pension fund should the group fail. This however triggered a rival's complaint to the Commission which opened a probe into the case. (Reporting by Robin Emmott; editing by Alastair Macdonald)