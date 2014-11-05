BRUSSELS Nov 5 The European Union's auditor
called on the bloc's new executive on Wednesday to seek better
value for taxpayers' money as its report on the 2013 accounts
estimated that up to 9 billion euros may have been misspent.
However, at a time when national governments under pressure
from Eurosceptic parties denouncing waste in Brussels, the
European Court of Auditors criticised member states' failure to
curb fraudulent and other unjustified claims for EU cash and
praised the commission's efforts to claw back misdirected funds.
Signing off on its audit of the 148.5 billion euros ($186
billion) of EU spending last year, the court put its estimated
"error rate" - a statistical measure of what was spent in breach
of EU rules - at between 3.5 percent and 5.9 percent, giving a
headline rate in the middle of the range of 4.7 percent, similar
to 2012.
That reflects an improvement on the 6.9 percent recorded in
2007, but exceeds levels seen in 2009-11 below 4 percent.
In big net contributor states, like Germany and especially
Britain, accounts of fraud, waste and inefficiency may fuel new
grumbling about the EU.
British Prime Minister David Cameron, who plans a referendum
on membership, is this week fighting a revision in states'
contributions to the EU budget that has seen London presented
with a bill for an extra 2 billion euros.
In the 1,200 or so sample cases tracked by auditors, they
found irregularities of some kind in over 40 percent - including
over half of those in the biggest parts of the budget, devoted
to the likes of regional infrastructure and farm subsidies.
"There has to be more careful management and control of EU
funds," Court of Auditors President Vitor Caldeira said. "If
European Union citizens do not have a clear perception of the
added value of EU spending, we will not have their trust."
In regards to the EU executive led by Jean-Claude Juncker
which took office this week for the next five years, Caldeira
said: "This new commission is a golden opportunity to move from
a spending culture to a performance culture."
INCENTIVES
The court noted that in such areas of spending, which
account for much of a budget that makes up about 2 percent of
public expenditures across the 28-member bloc, national
officials manage much of the payment systems. It found
misspending higher in such areas than in budgets managed solely
by the commission.
Among other examples, it cited the case of a Sardinian
artichoke grower being found using harmful pesticides while
claiming EU compensation for eschewing their use, a German
airport contract awarded with EU support without tender rules
having been followed and Scottish farmers claiming EU subsidies
while not meeting rules for the notification of movement of
livestock.
Officials say national governments have little incentive to
halt payments that would reduce the EU funds flowing to their
country. Caldeira called for an effort to introduce incentives
for curbing misspending and for directing money to those ends
that do most to fulfil EU goals, such as creating jobs.
The auditors did not single out member states for criticism,
saying they found misspending across the euro zone, adding that
in a large proportion of cases national officials should have
seen mistakes by simply looking at information they already
held.
The court also welcomed efforts by the commission to correct
errors and recover funds, estimating that without this action,
misspending would have been 6.2 percent of total spending rather
than 4.7 percent.
(U.S. $1 = 0.7969 euro)
