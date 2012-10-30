LONDON Oct 30 Britain said on Tuesday that it will be tough to reach an agreement on the European Union budget next month.

Prime Minister David Cameron, under pressure at home to demand a cut in the 2014-2020 budget, has said he will accept nothing less than a freeze in real terms at a summit on Nov. 22-23.

"It's going to be difficult to reach agreement," Cameron's spokesman told reporters. "There are different positions around the table and there's no doubt that this is a challenging negotiation.

"We're going into that negotiation with good intentions. We want to reach a deal but it needs to be a deal that we find acceptable and that's in our country's interests."

Britain, a net contributor to the EU budget, has argued that restraint should be shown in Brussels at a time of austerity across Europe.