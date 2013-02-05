* Cameron demands further cuts to EU budget proposals
* British PM says is prepared to block a deal
* UK wants to protect its annual rebate from Brussels
* Cameron promised "in/out" vote on UK's EU membership
By Peter Griffiths
LONDON, Feb 5 British Prime Minister David
Cameron hopes to enlist the support of Germany and other rich
north European countries in his fight to freeze EU spending at
budget talks this week and is prepared to block a deal unless
more savings are found.
It will be the Cameron's first European summit since he set
out his plan last month to claw back powers from Brussels and
put the changes to voters in an "in or out" referendum on
Britain's membership of the 27-nation bloc.
His proposals fuelled resentment in some EU capitals and the
prime minister held talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel
on Sunday to try to avoid isolation in Europe.
While keen to avoid deepening rifts with Europe at the
budget talks in Brussels on Thursday and Friday, Cameron has
threatened to block a deal unless leaders find more savings.
Britain wants a real-terms freeze in EU spending to reflect
the harsh economic climate across Europe, which would involve
more cuts from the latest EU budget proposal.
Cameron will also seek to defend Britain's rebate, a refund
from Brussels won by former Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher
that is worth about 3 billion pounds ($4.7 billion) a year.
"Spending needs to be reduced further," Cameron's spokesman
told reporters on Tuesday. "If it doesn't budge, then the deal
isn't going to be doable."
Britain was working "very closely with like-minded allies",
such as Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark and Germany, who "all
agree that spending needs to be reduced further", he said.
A first attempt to secure the 1 trillion euro ($1.35
trillion) EU budget for 2014-2020 proposed by European Council
President Herman Van Rompuy failed in November.
"PARALLEL UNIVERSE"
At the time, Cameron accused the European Union of "living
in a parallel universe" and said savings could be made in areas
like administration, agriculture and funding for poor regions.
The budget talks pitch Britain and other north European
countries urging budgetary restraint against southern and
eastern European states that need EU money for public investment
and development.
A senior French source involved in the talks said Merkel was
keen to avoid alienating Britain at a time of great uncertainty
about Britain's future in Europe.
"The Germans are quite flexible on most issues but their key
thing is they want the British on board," the source told
Reuters. Merkel and Cameron discussed the budget talks by phone
on Sunday.
Cameron said last month that his ruling Conservative Party
would campaign for the 2015 parliamentary election on a pledge
to renegotiate the terms of Britain's EU membership. He said an
"in our out" referendum on the country's membership of the bloc
would then be held by the end of 2017 - provided he wins a
second term.
Cameron's offer of a referendum appeased eurosceptics in his
party, a faction that helped to bring down two of his
predecessors, John Major and Margaret Thatcher. They have been
pressing Cameron to use the euro zone crisis to reshape
Britain's ties with Europe.
Although Cameron wants Britain to stay inside the European
Union, his plans have put him on a collision course with France
and Germany. Merkel has held back from public criticism of
Cameron's EU speech, but her Foreign Minister Guido Westerwelle
warned that "cherry picking" the European rules that appealed
and disregarding the rest was not an option.
Even the United States, a close British ally, is uneasy
about Cameron's plan. President Barack Obama said last month
that Washington valued "a strong UK in a strong European Union".
Cameron's proposals have also underlined divisions between
the Conservatives and their junior coalition government partner,
the pro-EU Liberal Democrats.