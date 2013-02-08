* British PM Cameron formed alliance to cut EU budget
* EU agrees 7-year budget deal
* Cameron faces tough battles ahead over Britain's EU ties
* UK wants to reform EU role and hold membership vote
By Peter Griffiths
BRUSSELS, Feb 8 British Prime Minister David
Cameron won praise from his party's anti-EU camp with a
successful fight to cut the European Union budget, but tougher
battles lie ahead when he seeks to win back powers from Brussels
before a vote on Britain's EU membership.
Supporters hailed the outcome as an "historic victory" for
Cameron, comparing it to former Conservative leader Margaret
Thatcher's winning of concessions from Europe at fiercely
contested summits in the 1980s.
Cameron, trailing in the polls and threatened by anti-EU
rivals before a 2015 election, needed a win in Brussels to
restore his authority on Europe and within his fractious party.
The opposition Labour Party said his January pledge to claw
back powers from the EU and give British voters a referendum on
leaving the bloc had left him "weak and isolated" in the EU.
After leaders secured a deal for a long-term EU budget worth
close to 1 trillion euros ($1.34 trillion),
Cameron stressed his success in forging alliances with the
Netherlands, Denmark, Sweden, and, to a lesser extent, Germany.
"That is not isolation. That is Britain actually with
allies, getting things done in Europe and coming with good
results," he told a news conference.
Crucially for a domestic audience, Cameron protected
Britain's rebate, a prized refund from the EU to London secured
by Thatcher worth 3 billion pounds ($4.75 billion) a year.
'THREE CHEERS'
One leading Eurosceptic Conservative lawmaker, Douglas
Carswell, said Cameron deserved "three hearty cheers".
Taking the gloss off the deal was the news that Britain's
net contribution to EU funds will still rise to help pay for new
members of the bloc.
While Cameron won this round of the EU debate, it came at
the expense of again upsetting France and some other European
neighbours. French President Francois Hollande vehemently
opposed Cameron, warning that cuts would damage the recovery.
British officials said Hollande failed to turn up for a
scheduled meeting with Cameron at the talks -- an assertion
promptly dismissed by the French. The denial did not stop
British newspapers talking about "Le Snub".
More trouble for the budget lies ahead at the European
Parliament, which must approve the plan. Its Deputy President
Othmar Karas said it would stifle growth and must be blocked.
Despite offering some support to Britain on the budget,
German Chancellor Angela Merkel will be a far more formidable
obstacle on the repatriation of powers to London in areas like
employment law, crime and social welfare. One of her senior
ministers has said Cameron will not be allowed to "cherry pick".
"Merkel thrives on her role as a broker," said Raoul
Ruparel, of the eurosceptic think tank Open Europe. "The lesson
for the UK is that win enough support for your position among
like-minded member states and Germany will back you."