BRUSSELS Feb 7 European Council President Herman Van Rompuy chose not to present a new budget compromise to EU leaders at a summit on Thursday after sharp splits emerged between key nations over the figures, EU diplomats said.

"There will be no new proposals (from Van Rompuy)," said one source on condition of anonymity. The impasse could mean that no new proposal is presented at all on the first night of the two-day summit, a second source said.

Van Rompuy had been expected to present a revised budget plan to leaders at 1500 (1400 GMT), but that was delayed by more than five hours as meetings among EU leaders showed deep differences in their positions ahead of the summit.