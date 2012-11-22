BRUSSELS Nov 22 European Council President
Herman Van Rompuy reduced proposed cuts to EU agriculture and
regional development spending in the latest compromise proposal
on the EU's next long-term budget, EU sources said on Thursday.
The overall level of cuts to the proposed 1 trillion euro
spending blueprint remained broadly the same as under a previous
Van Rompuy compromise at about 80 billion euros, sources with
knowledge of the proposal said.
"The overall level of cuts is between 75 and 80 billion
euros -- it stays the same," one of the sources said. "But in
cohesion and agriculture there is an increase."
Those changes mean there are likely to been deeper cuts to
EU salaries and benefits and funds for cross-border energy and
telecommunications infrastructure.