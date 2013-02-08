BRIEF-Mercal to pay net dividend of 0.8957 euros/shr on June 15
* TO PAY NET DIVIDEND OF 0.8957 EUROS PER SHARE ON JUNE 15 Source text: http://bit.ly/2qFoPDr
BRUSSELS Feb 8 European Union leaders reached agreement on the bloc's long-term spending plans until the end of the decade on Friday after more than 24 hours of negotiation, the president of the European Council said.
"Deal done," Herman Van Rompuy, who chaired the meeting of the 27 EU leaders, said in a message sent on Twitter.
The agreement, which fixes EU spending over the seven-year period from 2014-2020, set a ceiling of 960 billion euros for appropriations. It will now go to the European Parliament for final approval, a process that could take several months.
* TO PAY NET DIVIDEND OF 0.8957 EUROS PER SHARE ON JUNE 15 Source text: http://bit.ly/2qFoPDr
SAO PAULO, June 1 Brazilian stock market operator B3 on Thursday launched the country's first commodities futures index in partnership with S&P Dow Jones Indices, according to a statement.