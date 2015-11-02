FRANKFURT Nov 2 Few structural reforms have a
short-term fiscal cost so European authorities should be more
selective when granting governments leeway over budget rules to
foster long-term changes, the European Central Bank said on
Monday.
The European Commission gives governments some flexibility
in meeting budget limits if they use the extra spending to carry
out structural reforms fostering long-term growth.
It even broadened the scope of the exemption this year to
kick-start stalled reform efforts. France got two more years to
cut its budget deficit, partly because of a commitment to
reforms, while Italy and Belgium both avoided an excessive
deficit procedure because of reform plans.
But an ECB paper, due to be part of its larger Economic
Bulletin due out on Thursday, challenged this approach.
"Since only a small set of structural reforms might have
short-term fiscal costs, flexibility under the Stability and
Growth Pack should be used carefully to avoid the risk of it
being misused," it said.
"With the notable exception of systemic pension reforms, no
significant short-term fiscal costs are generally associated
with structural reforms."
Struggling with anaemic growth, the ECB has urged member
states to enact structural reforms that will boost long-term
growth potential. But the response has been lacklustre because
governments work on time frames that are usually too short to
capitalise politically on the long-run benefits of reforms.
The paper suggested the European Union should find better
ways to promote long-term reforms.
"Application of the structural reform clause must be limited
only to major reforms for which the benefits for long-term
fiscal sustainability can be clearly quantified," the ECB said.
"In general, however, the focus of the policy debate should
be on better ways to incentivise the adoption and implementation
of structural reforms," the ECB said.
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Tom Heneghan)