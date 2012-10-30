* Commission had proposed 9.1 billion euros for energy
* Commission stands by original proposal
BRUSSELS Oct 30 The EU's first energy budget
has been cut to a maximum of 7 billion euros ($9.03 billion)
under a compromise proposal on the bloc's long-term financing,
which governments will haggle over in the coming weeks.
Under its original budget proposal, the European Commission
set aside 9.1 billion euros for strategic cross-border energy
infrastructure. It was the first time the Commission had
ring-fenced money for the sector.
The compromise seen by Reuters shows the detail of cuts of
at least 50 billion euros to the proposed 1 trillion euro budget
for 2014-2020 as Cyprus, holder of the rotating EU presidency,
seeks to mollify objections from the biggest national
contributors.
But the compromise has already been criticised by
governments on both sides of the spending debate, as well as by
non-governmental organisations.
The European Commission, meanwhile, defended its initial
plan.
"The Commission remains committed to its proposal, which
strikes the right responsible balance in times of crisis, both
in the overall amount and in the balance between policies," it
said in a statement.
Already, under the Commission's proposal, energy was a mere
fraction of the overall budget and also just a tiny portion of
the amount needed to upgrade European energy infrastructure.
The Commission has estimated 100 billion euros is needed
just to improve energy transmission lines in order to achieve
efficiencies through a single, connected European energy market,
making use of an increasing share of renewable power.
The idea of providing some EU cash for "projects of common
interest" - such as a southern gas corridor to diversify
supplies - is to trigger much greater private investment. EU
member states would have to agree on which projects were of
strategic importance.
"The European budget was always intended to ensure that the
public interest would be represented, in the context of a much
larger amount of money needed from the private sector," said
Jason Anderson, head of climate and energy policy at WWF
European Policy Office.
"Cutting the EU budget could put important goals of
security, market integration and environment at risk."
($1 = 0.7749 euros)
