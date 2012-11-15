PARIS Nov 15 French Prime Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault on Thursday rejected a draft budget proposed by European Union chief Herman Van Rompany, saying the limits it proposes on farm subsidies were unacceptable.

"This proposal in no way constitutes a basis for negotiation that is acceptable for France in terms of ceilings on spending proposed for the common agricultural policy," Ayrault said in a statement.

Ayrault said France was ready to seek an agreement at next week's talks on the seven-year budget, which Britain, pushing for spending cuts, has already threatened to veto.