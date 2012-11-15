PARIS Nov 15 French Prime Minister Jean-Marc
Ayrault on Thursday rejected a draft budget proposed by European
Union chief Herman Van Rompany, saying the limits it proposes on
farm subsidies were unacceptable.
"This proposal in no way constitutes a basis for negotiation
that is acceptable for France in terms of ceilings on spending
proposed for the common agricultural policy," Ayrault said in a
statement.
Ayrault said France was ready to seek an agreement at next
week's talks on the seven-year budget, which Britain, pushing
for spending cuts, has already threatened to veto.