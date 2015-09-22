BRUSSELS, Sept 22 Billions of euros that the
European Union spends to subsidise agriculture and to pay for
infrastructure in less developed regions should be redirected to
support structural economic reforms, Germany said on Tuesday.
German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble told a conference
on the EU budget that the nearly 1 trillion euros that the
28-nation bloc will spend from 2014 to 2020 was allocated
towards historical priorities rather than current challenges.
"Most money is still spent on national policies," Schaeuble
said. "Over 70 percent of the 1 trillion euros is being used to
replace national spending."
Schaeuble noted that from 2014 to 2020 the EU would spend
420 billion euros to support agriculture and another 360 billion
euros on national projects that had little to do with EU policy
recommendations -- mainly so-called cohesion funds to reduce
inequalities between various regions of Europe.
"European money is financing non-European policies,"
Schaeuble said. "I propose to use the money that is spent on
cohesion policy and parts of the agriculture budget to support
reform efforts in the member states."
His proposal could anger France, Berlin's main partner in
the EU, which is viscerally attached to high levels of farm
subsidies for its large agricultural sector. Other big farming
nations such as Italy and Poland resist cuts in EU spending.
Schaeuble pointed to economic and administrative reforms
recommended to each EU country by the European Commission.
These so-called Country Specific Recommendations are
endorsed by finance ministers and EU leaders at a summit every
June. But few are ever implemented.
The Commission should link financing for national projects
to implementation of the agreed reforms, Schaeuble said.
(Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; Editing by Paul Taylor)