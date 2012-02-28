An one Euro coin is pictured next to the words bankruptcy (pleite) in an English-German dictionary in Munich February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

BRUSSELS The European Union's budget chief has warned that a funding shortfall in 2012 risks delaying 5 billion euros of regional funds owed to EU member states, potentially adding to the debt troubles of Greece, Portugal and Ireland.

EU Budget Commissioner Januz Lewandowski said in a report to colleagues that the bloc's budget for 2012 was "insufficient" and could cause further problems with payments in 2012 and 2013, minutes of an internal European Commission meeting showed.

"(The report) highlights the need to avoid this situation having a negative impact on member states currently under macroeconomic assistance," the minutes seen by Reuters said, referring to the three countries that have so far received EU bailouts.

In December, EU negotiators agreed a two percent rise in the bloc's budget for 2012 to 129 billion euros, rejecting the Commission's proposal for a five percent rise despite Lewandowski's warning that the bloc could run out of funds.

On Monday, the Commission told EU government officials that the funding shortfall was the result of requests for 11 billion euros in regional funds at the end of last year, which could not be met under the 2011 budget, said an EU diplomat who declined to be named.

"According to the Commission, it has a cash-flow problem for only this 5 billion euros, which means that it will probably not be able to honour all requests within the 60 day payment period," the source said.

EU regional funds are used to finance infrastructure projects and other regional development initiatives, with poorer EU states receiving a greater share of the total.

The negotiations between EU governments, lawmakers and the Commission on the bloc's 2012 budget were a prelude to a tougher fight over the EU's next long term budget for 2014-2020, worth up to 1 trillion euros.

