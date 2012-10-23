BRUSSELS The European Commission requested an extra 9 billion euros on Tuesday to fill a shortfall in the European Union's 2012 budget, which it said threatened to cut off EU funds for education, infrastructure and research projects.

The demand is likely to anger those EU governments calling for restraint from Brussels to reflect the austerity being imposed at home. It could also complicate talks in November and December on EU spending for next year and beyond.

But the Commission insisted that the extra funds were needed to meet legally binding funding commitments already made by the EU and its member states, and that none of the money would be spent on bureaucrats in Brussels.

"This is not about the Commission asking for more money but about member states honouring the commitments they have made to provide uninterrupted funding to students... or to poorer regions," Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso said in a statement.

Last December, EU negotiators agreed a two percent rise in the bloc's budget for 2012 to 129 billion euros, rejecting the Commission's proposal for a five percent rise despite warnings that the bloc could run out of funds this year.

As part of the agreement, governments signed a joint declaration calling on the Commission to submit an additional budget request if the funds agreed for 2012 were insufficient to cover spending commitments.

But Dutch finance minister Jan Kees de Jager rejected the Commission's stance.

"The proposal for the supplementary budget - the extra budget for this year - to move the bill for all financial setbacks to the member states is unacceptable to us," he told the Dutch parliament on Tuesday.

Of the total 9 billion euros requested, the Commission said 3.1 billion would be covered by EU revenue generated mainly from fines levied on companies for breaches of EU competition rules, leaving the 27 governments with a bill of 5.9 billion euros.

(Reporting by Charlie Dunmore in Brussels and Gilbert Kreijger in Amsterdam)