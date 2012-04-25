* European Commission plans risk government backlash
* EU exec says increase needed to meet legal commitments
* Tougher talks expected on EU budget for 2014-2020
By Francesco Guarascio and Charlie Dunmore
BRUSSELS, April 24 The European Commission will
risk accusations of double standards on Wednesday when it
proposes a 6.8 percent increase in the European Union's budget
next year despite calls for fiscal discipline across the bloc.
An EU document shows the executive will seek an increase of
9 billion euros to 138 billion euros ($181 billion).
The Commission says the budget increase is needed to meet
prior EU payment commitments, but such a rise is sensitive given
it has led calls over the past two years for EU governments to
slash public spending to bring the euro zone's debt crisis under
control.
Concern within some Commission departments about how the
request will be perceived in EU capitals means the figure and
how to present it will be discussed by the 27 EU commissioners
on Wednesday, ahead of the scheduled announcement.
"Some cabinets were worried that the proposed increase of
6.8 percent in payment appropriations would risk being wrongly
interpreted," said the minutes of a meeting of senior Commission
officials held on April 23, seen by Reuters.
"The College (of commissioners) should therefore have a
political discussion mainly focused on the adequate level of
payment appropriations to propose for 2013, and the right way to
present this draft budget," the document said.
A spokesman for EU Budget Commissioner Janusz Lewandowski
said he was unable to comment on leaked proposals.
But one Commission source said while a rise in EU payments
next year was unavoidable, the budget proposal would seek to
limit the increase in new EU spending commitments in 2013 to 2
percent, just above the expected rate of inflation.
Commitments are legal pledges by the EU to fund projects and
policies over several years, while payments reflect the amount
EU governments must contribute annually to cover those
commitments.
"Today's commitments by definition are tomorrow's payments.
Once the bills arrive you have to pay them, and the Commission
has little control over that," the source said on condition of
anonymity.
"However, we have more control over commitments, and to
avoid member states having to face huge bills in the future, we
will ask for an increase in commitments in line with inflation,
which is almost like a freeze."
GOVERNMENT BACKLASH
Once finalised, the Commission's EU budget proposals must be
jointly agreed by member governments and lawmakers. While the
European Parliament usually supports the Commission's spending
plans, they are likely to face strong opposition from large
governments who are net contributors to the EU budget.
"The UK has been consistent that at a time when member
states are tightening their belts, the EU must show budgetary
restraint," a British government spokesman in Brussels told
Reuters.
In negotiations last year on the EU budget for 2012,
governments ultimately saw off proposals from the Commission and
Parliament for a 5 percent rise in EU spending, settling on an
increase of 2 percent.
Talks on next year's budget are likely to take until
December and will run in parallel with more difficult haggling
over the EU's next long term budget, for 2014-2020. There the
Commission has proposed an allocation of almost 1 trillion
euros.
Talks on Tuesday between EU foreign ministers in Luxembourg
on the Commission's long-term proposals revealed deep divisions
between the biggest net contributors to the EU budget and its
main recipients.
Germany, Britain, Sweden and the Netherlands are among the
countries seeking to cut at least 100 billion euros from the
Commission's proposal, with regional development funding one of
the most likely targets for spending cuts.
But poorer member states in central and eastern Europe, who
stand to benefit most from regional funding for new roads and
other infrastructure projects, said they would oppose any cut in
the proposed 336 billion euro budget for such measures.
The Commission has suggested an increase in spending on
areas such as research and innovation from 2014 in an effort to
boost economic growth and job-creation.
But regional development funding and agricultural spending
would together still account for nearly three-quarters of total
EU spending up to 2020.