* Agreement reached after 24 hours of negotiation
* Budget ceiling of 960 bln euros set for 2014-2020 spending
* Big cuts to cross-border projects, administration
* First budget cut in history of European Union
By Charlie Dunmore and Jan Strupczewski
BRUSSELS, Feb 8 European Union leaders reached
agreement on the first ever cut in their common budget on Friday
after 24 hours of intense negotiations, seeking to placate
millions at home struggling through government cutbacks and
recession.
The expected deal met the demands of northern European
countries such as Britain and the Netherlands that wanted
belt-tightening, while maintaining spending on farm subsidies
and infrastructure to satisfy the likes of France and Poland.
It is the first net reduction to the EU's long-term budget
in the bloc's history, representing a decrease of around 3
percent on the last budget and shaving spending in areas such as
infrastructure, bureaucracy and scientific research.
Last-minute haggling over precisely how to divide up the 960
billion euros ($1.3 trillion) to be spent between 2014 and 2020
dragged out the process, before Herman Van Rompuy, the president
of the European Council and chairman of the summit, announced
that a definitive deal had been struck among the leaders.
"Deal done!" he said in a message posted on Twitter.
At a news conference shortly afterwards, battling to stay
alert after nearly 36 hours awake, Van Rompuy said the agreement
was a budget of moderation that reflected straightened times.
"We simply could not ignore the extremely difficult economic
realities across Europe, so it had to be a leaner budget," he
said. "For the first time ever, there is a real cut compared to
the last multiannual financial framework."
The deal must now be approved by the European Parliament,
where leading legislators have already expressed opposition.
Securing parliamentary approval is likely to take several months
and is far from guaranteed.
After negotiating through the night, leaders broke for a
brief rest, allowing German Chancellor Angela Merkel to swap her
green jacket for a lilac one, and returned to address a list of
questions, including how to satisfy smaller countries such as
Romania and Bulgaria among the 28 states covered by the budget.
Mindful of their restive voters, Northern European countries
were adamant that as they shrink spending at home and grapple
with the aftermath of the global financial crisis, the European
Union had to do the same by cutting headline spending.
Around 12 billion euros was cut from the last budget
proposal, made at a summit in November, bringing the total
reduction from the European Commission's original blueprint to
85 billion euros. European Commission President Jose Manuel
Barroso said he was disappointed, but understood the logic.
While vast as a headline figure, in annual terms the budget
amounts to just 1 percent of total EU economic output.
The cuts agreed fell mainly on spending for cross-border
transport, energy and telecoms projects, which were reduced by
more than 11 billion euros. Pay and perks for EU officials - a
top target for Britain - were lowered by around 1 billion euros.
Spending on agriculture was spared further cuts, and there
was an increase of about 1.5 billion euros on rural development
over the seven years, satisfying France, Italy and Spain.
NARROW GAP
Even with a deal, around 40 percent of the spending will
still be dedicated to farming, something that frustrates many
northern European states, which want a more dynamic budget.
At the same time, officials said money had been set aside
for measures to stimulate economic growth, for research and for
structural funds to flow to countries worst hit by the economic
crisis, including Greece, Ireland, Portugal and Spain.
There were also stipulations for green investment and 6
billion euros for a fund to combat youth unemployment via
apprenticeships in hard-hit countries.
The deal still faces further hurdles, not least at the
bloc's parliament. "The European Parliament will not accept this
deficit budget if it is adopted in this way. That is certain,"
the parliament's president Martin Schulz said.
Van Rompuy urged the parliament to be responsible and to
reflect carefully before deciding to reject the spending plan.
In recent weeks, Van Rompuy has been in touch with every EU
leader to assess where the contours of an agreement may lie.
But reaching a deal was never going to be a simple since it
also involves delicate negotiations over rebates - amounts
countries get reimbursed after they have made contributions.
Denmark won a refund of around 130 million euros a year, but
other rebates were trimmed or modified. The Czech Republic was
among a small group of countries that fought for final extra
distributions, mostly for funds to build infrastructure.
The EU calculates two budget numbers: a headline
'commitments' figure that sets a ceiling on how much can be paid
out, and a lower 'payments' figure that indicates what will
actually be spent.
The baseline payments figure in the framework agreed on
Friday was 908 billion euros, a figure low enough to convince
Britain, which focuses on payments rather than commitments, that
it was getting a satisfactory deal.