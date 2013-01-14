* Budget talks expected to resume at Feb. 7-8 summit
* Officials hopeful for deal on basis of Nov. compromise
* Farm, regional spending safe from further cuts
* Failure of talks could provoke fresh EU crisis
By Charlie Dunmore
BRUSSELS, Jan 14 European Union officials are
confident of reaching a deal early next month on the bloc's next
seven-year budget, as long as deeper cuts can be agreed to the
nearly 1 trillion euro plan.
A first round of talks among EU leaders ended without
agreement in November, with some countries balking at demands by
Britain and others to go beyond the 80 billion euros of cuts
that have already been proposed.
But EU officials charged with convening the talks said an
agreement can be wrapped up quickly, with European Council
President Herman Van Rompuy expected later this week to announce
a new round of negotiations at an EU summit on Feb. 7-8.
"The basis for agreement will be the compromise put forward
at the last summit, but we all know that we will have to
introduce further cuts in order to get a deal," said one EU
official involved in the talks, speaking on condition of
anonymity.
While EU spending only accounts for about 1 percent of the
bloc's gross domestic product, a deal on the 2014-2020 budget
would be welcomed by southern and eastern European countries
that rely on EU funds for a significant share of their public
investment.
However, failure to reach agreement at a second summit would
risk provoking a fresh European crisis, throwing future EU
spending plans into chaos and diverting resources away from
efforts to stabilise the euro zone.
Mindful of the risks, Van Rompuy has been reluctant to set a
date for the second round of talks before gauging the appetite
for a deal among EU capitals.
He will only confirm that talks will resume early next month
once Berlin, London and Paris, in particular, have signalled
their willingness to do a deal, officials said.
STICKING POINTS
About three-quarters of EU spending currently goes on farm
subsidies and infrastructure and other projects in Europe's
poorer regions. The remainder is spent on areas such as
research, overseas aid and education.
Under the latest compromise put forward by Van Rompuy at the
November summit, EU spending commitments between 2014-2020 would
be fixed at a maximum of 972 billion euros, which is about 80
billion less than the Commission's original proposal and would
represent a real-terms cut from the current 7-year budget.
As part of the compromise, Van Rompuy scaled back earlier
cuts to farm subsidies and regional aid spending to placate
countries including France and Poland, which receive most from
these programmes.
As a result, further cuts to farm and regional spending are
considered unlikely at the February summit, with some officials
predicting a slight increase in agricultural spending compared
with the current compromise.
That would mean deeper cuts would be needed in other areas
of EU spending, with funds earmarked for cross-border energy and
transport projects, research and overseas development aid the
most likely targets.
Another area where Britain and other countries keen to limit
EU spending will push for cuts is the bloc's administration
budget, used to pay the salaries, pensions and other benefits of
the EU's 55,000 officials.
While administration consumes only about 6 percent of total
EU spending each year, British Prime Minister David Cameron has
said cuts to EU staff numbers and spending are necessary to
reflect the austerity policies imposed by many governments.
One issue that could prove a sticking point in February is
Britain's annual budget rebate worth 3.5 billion euros in 2011.
French President Francois Hollande supports a proposal to
make all EU countries pay for the rebate including Britain
itself, effectively reducing its value to London.
But with Cameron's consent needed for any change in
Britain's rebate, first negotiated by Margaret Thatcher in 1984,
such a move is unlikely, meaning linked payments to Germany,
Sweden and the Netherlands are also unlikely to disappear.