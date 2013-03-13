* MEPs want more budget flexibility and a mid-term review
* Governments say changes to overall budget figures unlikely
* Parliament's approval needed to finalise budget agreement
* Tough negotiations could delay start of new spending plan
By Charlie Dunmore
BRUSSELS, March 13 The European Parliament voted
on Wednesday to reject a deal reached by EU leaders on the
bloc's next seven-year budget unless significant changes are
made to the 960 billion euro ($1.25 trillion) plan.
The Strasbourg vote ended any hope of rapid agreement on the
2014-2020 budget - which must be approved jointly by the
parliament and EU governments - instead confirming the need for
tricky negotiations that might delay the new spending cycle.
EU leaders agreed at a summit last month to the first ever
real-terms cut in future spending, as part of a deal designed to
reflect the cuts made by governments struggling to overcome the
27-member bloc's debt crisis.
"The European Parliament cannot accept the proposal from the
member states without the fulfilment of certain essential
conditions," the assembly's president, German Socialist Martin
Schulz, said in a statement after the vote.
The parliament did not challenge the overall spending limit
agreed by governments, but did insist on a legal review of the
budget deal after EU elections in 2014, which could reverse the
cuts if Europe's economy were to improve in the meantime.
Members of the assembly also called for "maximum
flexibility" in shifting unspent funds from one priority to
another, and from one year to the next - a demand likely to be
rejected out of hand by several EU members, including Britain.
Because the large amounts of unspent money from the budget
are currently returned to national coffers, such a move could
mean an increase in actual spending compared with now, despite
the headline limit being some 3 percent lower than for 2007-13.
One demand by members of the European Parliament that could
delay an agreement by months is for governments to fill an
expected budget shortfall for 2013, to ensure that the deficit
is not carried over into the new spending cycle.
The parliament and the European Commission have estimated
the shortfall at 16 billion euros, though some governments say
the figure is closer to 10 or 11 billion, and the Commission is
unlikely to present a formal budget amendment until near the end
of this year.
UNREALISTIC DEMANDS
Wednesday's resolution, which was backed overwhelmingly by
members of the assembly, also called for more money for
growth-oriented areas such as innovation, research and
education.
That appeared to be at odds with the summit deal, which
would still see about three-quarters of EU spending channelled
to farm subsidies and major public infrastructure projects in
poorer member states.
Schulz said in an interview with Reuters last week that the
parliament was ready to insist on changes to the spending
priorities and limits before giving its consent.
But one senior euro zone official said it was unrealistic
for the parliament to try to renegotiate the spending limits
agreed by governments, adding that the review clause was the
most likely area where governments would give ground.
"At the end of the day I think we can accommodate what the
parliament wanted on the mid-term review. What we can do on the
flexibility, I am not sure," said the source, who spoke on
condition of anonymity.
At about 1 percent of gross national income, the EU budget
is small compared with total annual public spending of almost 50
percent of GDP.
But with about 94 percent of the total allocated to spending
programmes in EU members, the Commission says the EU budget is
more effective at stimulating growth than national spending is,
since much of that goes on welfare, pensions and healthcare.
If governments and the parliament fail to reach a deal, the
EU would be without a spending framework from the start of next
year, forcing it into a system of provisional annual budgets and
throwing its long-term spending plans into disarray.