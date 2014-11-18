By Julia Fioretti
| BRUSSELS
BRUSSELS Nov 18 Disagreement between the
European Parliament and member states on how to use windfall
income from fines levied by the European Union has stalled
progress on the 2015 budget, raising a risk of deadlock running
into the new year.
Lawmakers complained on Tuesday that member states had
waited till the final day of a three-week budget conciliation
process before presenting parliament with a demand that 5
billion euros ($6.3 billion) in unbudgeted fines income should
go to member states to help them curb their fiscal deficits.
Governments, which have long battled with the Brussels
legislature to hold down EU spending, rejected parliament's call
to settle some of the bloc's 4.7 billion euros of unpaid bills
with the windfall - most of it from penalties imposed on firms
and states which breached EU antitrust and other regulations.
The European Commission, the executive arm of the bloc, will
present a new draft 2015 budget in the coming days for approval
by parliament and the member states, a Commission spokesman
said. If no budget is agreed by Dec. 31 then, as happened in
2011, monthly spending will be capped at this year's levels.
Parliament, which had passed an original draft by a large
majority, renewed criticism of member governments, saying their
late payment of contributions to the EU's 146-billion-euro
annual budget meant funds were not reaching recipients of EU
grants - including small businesses, researchers and students.
EU spending, much of it going on support to farmers and
underdeveloped regions, accounts for only about 2 percent of all
public expenditure across the bloc. But governments in the
wealthier Western members which fund the Union face growing
opposition at home to curb their contributions to Brussels.
(Additional reporting by Alastair Macdonald Editing by Jeremy
Gaunt)