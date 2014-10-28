BRUSSELS Oct 28 The European Commission has given a green light to Italy's modified 2015 budget plan after Rome agreed to implement additional deficit cuts, an EU source said on Tuesday.

Matteo Renzi's government on Monday announced it had found some 4.5 billion euros of fresh deficit curbing measures in response to the Commission's concerns that the original budget draft did not meet Italy's fiscal commitments.

The source said the Commission would let an Oct. 29 deadline for formally demanding modifications pass, signifying that it had no objections to the revised plans.

"Tomorrow there will be no opinion issued by the Commission on Italy," the source told Reuters.

The Italian cabinet will meet shortly to sign off on the latest budget modifications. (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio, writing by Gavin Jones)