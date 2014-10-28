ROME Oct 28 Italy on Tuesday cut its target for
the 2015 fiscal deficit to 2.6 percent of gross domestic product
from 2.9 percent, having toughened its budget plan for next year
in response to changes requested by the European Commission.
Earlier on Tuesday the Commission gave a green light to
Rome's modified budget after Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan
pledged additional deficit cuts worth 4.5 billion euros($5.735
billion), around 0.3 percent of GDP.
The revised deficit goal was approved by the cabinet in an
update to Italy's Economic and Financial Document (DEF), Prime
Minister Matteo Renzi's office said.
On Oct 1, after promising an expansionary budget, Renzi had
hiked the 2015 deficit target to 2.9 percent of GDP from 1.8
percent.
The statement from the prime minister's office said the
"structure" of the budget remained unchanged and was still aimed
at "boosting growth by supporting aggregate demand and the
competitiveness of the country."
(1 US dollar = 0.7847 euro)
(Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, writing by Gavin Jones)