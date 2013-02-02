BERLIN Feb 2 German Chancellor Angela Merkel
urged her EU partners on Saturday to work together to get a deal
on the 27-member bloc's budget at a summit this week, warning
that agreement was far from certain.
EU leaders meet in Brussels on Thursday and Friday to try to
clinch a deal on its 1 trillion euro budget for 2014-2020 after
they failed to do so in November.
In her weekly podcast, Merkel said she expected very
difficult negotiations.
"Germany will try to contribute to a result. We will only be
able to see at the end of next week whether it succeeds," she
said.
"But it is worth trying," she said, adding that at a time
when many European countries are struggling with economic
growth, an EU budget deal would give certainty for financial
planning.
She said the budget must be used to make sure the EU
increases its competitiveness and that member states' economies
become gradually more aligned.
In preparation for the summit, Merkel is holding a round of
talks in the coming days. Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy
comes to Berlin on Monday and she is to visit French President
Francois Hollande on Wednesday evening.
Merkel had struck a more positive note earlier this week at
a news conference with Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti,
saying she was very optimistic about a deal.
Monti wants a reform of the EU system of rebates, arguing
that Italy's contribution to the budget is out of proportion to
its real wealth. Some net contributors, such as Britain, have
demanded deep reductions in EU spending plans.