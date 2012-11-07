LONDON Nov 7 Germany and Britain must cooperate
to work round their differences on the European Union's
long-term spending plans, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said
on Wednesday.
"Despite differences that we have it is very important for
me that the UK and Germany work together," Merkel said through a
translator before a meeting in London with Prime Minister David
Cameron to discuss the EU's 2014-2020 budget.
"We always have to do something that will stand up to public
opinion back home. Not all of the expenditure that has been
earmarked has been used with great efficiency ... We need to
address that," she said.
EU leaders meet in Brussels on November 22-23 to try to
secure a seven-year budget for the 27-nation bloc amid signs of
differences of opinion over what action should be taken.