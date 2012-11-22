* Development spending has helped poorest EU regions
* However, cohesion budget has funded white elephants
* Spaniards question need for big high speed rail network
* Good spending benefits donors as well as recipients
By Barbara Lewis and Charlie Dunmore
BRUSSELS, Nov 22 EU leaders go into a budget
battle on Thursday under pressure to avoid some glaring mistakes
of the past: half-empty motorways, airports that barely see a
flight and high-speed rail lines with few passengers to repay
vast construction costs.
Getting any deal on the European Union's 2014-2020 budget
at this week's Brussels summit will be hard enough. Tougher
still will be resisting the temptation to pour billions more
into projects that become monuments to waste.
Cohesion funds - used for new roads, bridges and other
infrastructure in the EU's poorest regions - account for 33
percent of the European Commission's proposed 1 trillion euro
($1.3 trillion) budget for the seven-year period. This is only
slightly less than the biggest item, agriculture.
EU funding generally has brought many benefits to the poor
in the continent's least developed countries and far beyond. For
instance, it has been credited with helping Poland to avoid
recession during the current crisis and for saving countless
lives through overseas aid and backing for medical research.
Cohesion funds, designed to bring EU nations closer together
by narrowing the gap between rich and poor, have played their
part. This funding has already helped to transform countries
such as Spain, which enjoyed more than two decades of
spectacular growth out of poverty until crisis struck in 2008.
While few people would argue against wise investment, Spain
stands out as a site of overspending. The country has built more
than its fair share of white elephants, some EU-funded. For
instance, some Spaniards ask whether they really need such an
extensive system of Japanese-style "bullet trains".
"When the politicians trumpet that we have the largest
high-speed train network behind China, we have to be worried,
because something has gone wrong," said Matilde Mas, research
professor at the Institute of Economics Studies in Valencia.
Spain now has a longer network than Japan, which has almost
three times as many people, and has overtaken France, which
pioneered the concept in Europe and has a bigger landmass.
From 2000 to the end of last year, Spain received 55 billion
euros more in overall EU funding than it paid in, according to
EU financial reports. That was complemented by 127 billion euros
in preferential loans from the EU financing arm, the European
Investment Bank (EIB), between 1981 and 2012.
A chunk of this funding went into building high-speed lines
connecting Madrid with cities such as Barcelona and Seville, but
they have little prospect of justifying the investment through
ticket sales.
Spanish networks carry only a fifth as many passengers as
French high-speed trains and only a seventh of the Japanese
equivalent, Spanish environment group Ecologistas en Accion said
in a report this year.
BIGGEST RECIPIENTS
The biggest recipients of EU development financing are
states in eastern and southern Europe.
Under the current 2007-13 budget, Poland gets the biggest
chunk of cohesion funds followed by Spain and Greece. No
decision has been made on exactly how much each country will get
in the next round, although ex-communist Poland will at or near
the top.
The European Commission says it has learnt from the past,
and Spain is likely to become a net contributor to the overall
budget for the first time in the current round of negotiations.
EU Transport Commissioner Siim Kallas, who was involved in
the last set of negotiations for the multi-year budget, defended
EU funding as beneficial.
"I know the contribution to transport projects was more or
less proper. It was always assessed as a good example," he told
Reuters.
The main recipients of EU regional funds are not the only
beneficiaries. Germany, the bloc's biggest economy and one of
its wealthiest, is doing a nice business in selling goods to
projects in poorer states.
A 2011 study by Poland's Institute for Structural Research
found that increased German exports to the four biggest
recipients of EU cohesion funds will easily outweigh Berlin's
net contribution to the policy from 2004 to 2015.
PROGRESSIVE SPENDING SQUEEZE
While cohesion funds will remain the biggest source of
economic investment at EU level, the Commission has proposed
allocating new funding under the 2014-20 budget to strategic
cross-border infrastructure links and technological innovation.
This could include projects such as power grid links between
member states, gas pipelines and telecommunications.
The Commission is worried that this new spending on projects
to stimulate economic growth and global competitiveness will get
squeezed out as the top beneficiaries of cohesion funds try to
avoid cuts during the summit negotiations.
"I think this would be a very unfortunate situation,"
Climate Commissioner Connie Hedegaard said, adding that Europe
must not be left behind as other nations innovate. "Europe
should be careful not to use the economic crisis as an excuse
for inaction," she said. "Our competitors are moving."
Environmental campaigners also say debate over the budget
numbers must not lose sight of the greater goal of EU funding.
"It has to be sustainable, it has to have a proper
environmental assessment, it has to respect biodiversity, it has
to be economically viable," said Nina Renshaw, deputy director
at campaign group Transport and Environment, setting out the
green standards for any EU-backed project.
Conservation group WWF has listed cohesion projects it sees
as positive. These include a 400 million euro upgrade to the
Naples metro, half of which came from EU funding or EIB loans,
railway modernisation in Estonia, at a cost of 79.5 million
euros, including 85 percent from EU sources and a 315,000 euro
electric bike scheme in Portugal. EU funding or loans delivered
81 percent of that sum.