VIENNA, Oct 28 Austria will cut its 2015 budget deficit by up to another 0.3 percent of gross domestic product (GDP), it said on Tuesday, responding to pressure from Brussels to justify a shortfall higher than European Union rules allow.

Vienna's response came after France and Italy unveiled plans on Monday to trim their deficits more than previously planned in last-minute pitches to get clemency from the European Commission on their 2015 budgets.

"The federal government acknowledges the need for further measures in order to avoid a significant deviation for 2015. Therefore, additional measures amounting (to) up to 0.3 percent of GDP will be implemented in 2015," Finance Minister Hans Joerg Schelling wrote in the letter posted on the ministry website.

Reduced bureaucracy and subsidies, lower long-term health care bills and steps to fight tax fraud will help cut the structural deficit. Pensions and staff costs will also rise less than planned due to low inflation, the letter said.

European Union budget rules require a cut in the structural deficit of a minimum of 0.5 percent of gross domestic product (GDP). Austria's 2015 budget, already approved by parliament, had the deficit staying at 1 percent of economic output when adjusted for one-off items and business cycle fluctuations.

Schelling last week had renewed Austria's pledge to have a structurally balanced budget in 2016, a vow he reiterated in the latest missive.

The new 2015 target is a climbdown for Austria, which had originally said it would stick to its spending plan despite the prodding from Brussels.

Vice Chancellor and Economy Minister Reinhold Mitterlehner said earlier he believed Austria could avoid being put on the European Commission's budget watch list by offering a detailed explanation of why its 2015 deficit was higher than expected.

Austria has said that the same rules on budget deficits have to apply across the European Union, but that governments, despite belt-tightening measures, have to be able to invest to spur lacklustre growth in the region.

The European Commission had only in June ended disciplinary budget action against six European Union countries including Austria that had violated rules on excessive deficits. (Reporting by Shadia Nasralla and Michael Shields; Editing by Tom Heneghan)