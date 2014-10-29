BRIEF-Ores FY net loss of 187,644 euros
* FY net loss 187,644 euros ($204,738) Source text: http://bit.ly/2ouYR8T
BRUSSELS Oct 29 The European Commission will not penalise countries which missed budget targets this year, the EU executive's outgoing economics chief said on Wednesday.
Asked if the Commission could fine countries such as France and Italy for missing agreed targets this year, Commissioner Jyrki Katainen told a news briefing: "No."
"The economic situation has changed from last year. This is part of the story behind our rules. So we cannot basically retrospectively change the commitments," he said. "We are now focused on the future." (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Alastair Macdonald)
SHANGHAI, April 26 Hong Kong shares rose to their highest level in over a month Wednesday, in line with gains in most other Asian markets, supported by improved risk appetite and an overnight rally on Wall Street.