BRUSSELS Nov 9 Italy will break EU rules on
budget deficit and public debt reduction this year and next, the
European Commission forecast on Wednesday, ahead of publishing
its formal opinion on Rome's 2017 draft budget assumptions next
week.
Each year, the Commission assesses draft budgets of euro
zone countries for the following year to make sure they are in
line with EU law, which calls for bringing budgets into balance
in structural terms and reducing debt each year in overly
indebted countries.
Italy, where Prime Minister Matteo Renzi faces a
constitutional referendum on Dec 4 which might decide his
political future, sent the Commission a draft budget which
breaks previous promises of budget discipline.
The Commission will issue its formal opinion on the Italian
budget, along with other euro zone countries on Nov 16.
But the forecasts on Wednesday showed that unless Rome makes
changes, its budget deficit would not change at all next year
from the 2.4 percent of gross domestic product expected this
year and even rise to 2.5 percent in 2018.
Italy promised in May it would bring the shortfall down to
1.8 percent in 2017. In a recent letter to the Commission, Rome
said the deficit would be higher because of lower than expected
economic growth.
Its structural deficit, which excludes one-off items and
economic cycle swings in income and spending, has been rising
every year since 2014 and is to jump to 2.2 percent in 2017 from
1.6 percent in 2016 and then further to 2.4 percent in 2018.
This goes clearly against EU rules which say that countries
have to cut their structural deficit by at least 0.5 percent of
GDP every year until they reach balance or surplus.
Italy says the higher structural deficit is due to
extraordinary spending on migration and post-earthquake
reconstruction. But the structural deficit indicator does not
take into account such one-off items and the Commission called
the explanation "not constructive".
To make matters worse, Italy's debt which has been rising
for a decade, is to continue rising to reach a new high of 133.1
percent of GDP next year from 133.0 percent expected this year.
EU rules, however, say that Italy has to reduce its debt
each year by one twentieth of the difference between its actual
debt to GDP ratio and the EU's maximum allowed debt of 60
percent of GDP on average over 3 years.
That would imply Rome has to cut its debt by 3.65 percent of
GDP, rather than increasing it by 0.1 percent next year.
Italy says the lack of success in debt reduction is due to
ultra low inflation, although the Commission forecasts price
growth in Italy will pick up strongly to 1.2 percent next year
from zero this year.
Another country on a collision course with the Commission was
Poland, where the government has promised and to some extent
already introduced some costly social programmes like child
support, a higher minimum wage, lower pension age, free medicine
for the elderly and a higher tax-free income amount.
The Commission forecast that Poland's budget deficit would
therefore jump to the EU limit of 3 percent of GDP next year
from 2.4 percent this year and cross the EU threshold in 2018
with a gap of 3.1 percent, unless policies changed.
Portugal, which was asked by EU finance ministers to bring
its deficit below 3 percent this year is on track to do so, the
Commission forecast and the shortfall will fall further next
year to 2.2 percent.
Spain which has until 2018 to bring its budget gap below 3
percent will miss that target unless it makes changes to the
draft submitted to the Commission in October, which was
constructed on a no-policy-change basis by a care-taker
government.
(Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; Editing by Richard Balmforth)