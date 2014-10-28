(Adds Padoan comments to parliament)
By Barbara Lewis and Julia Fioretti
BRUSSELS Oct 28 The European Commission
provisionally accepted the budgets of France and Italy, saying
on Tuesday that no euro zone states had submitted deficit plans
for next year that seriously breached EU rules for fiscal
stability.
A day after Paris and Rome amended their 2015 budgets in the
hope of avoiding censure from the European Union executive, the
economics commissioner said no national budget had been so out
of line it need be rejected by an initial deadline of Wednesday.
Detailed analysis will continue next month, Commissioner Jyrki
Katainen added.
Noting intensive discussions with some governments since
budgets were filed to Brussels two weeks ago, Katainen said: "I
want to welcome the fact that these member states have responded
constructively to our concerns.
"After taking into account all of the further information
and improvements communicated to us ... I cannot immediately
identify cases of 'particularly serious non-compliance' which
would oblige us to consider a negative opinion at this stage.
"Our services will now work to complete their detailed
assessment of the draft budgetary plans and the new Commission
will adopt its opinions on these in November," Katainen added.
"Any shortcomings or risks will be clearly highlighted at that
point. Any possible further steps under the Stability and Growth
Pact will be assessed at a later stage."
France's finance minister Michel Sapin welcomed the
Commission's decision, saying the "constructive dialogue" with
the European Commission on the 2015 budget would continue.
He reiterated French calls for more to be done at EU level
to kick-start growth. "We must collectively find the means to
drive an economic recovery in the whole euro zone," he said.
On Monday, Italy and later France published letters to
Katainen outlining adjustments to next year's budgets that would
further trim their deficits and bring them closer to the levels
set out in agreements among member states.
Italy on Tuesday cut its 2015 deficit goal to 2.6 percent of
gross domestic product from 2.9 percent following the
announcement of its 4.5 billion euro adjustment.
Italian Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan told parliament
the changes represented "a very considerable step for a country
in its third year of recession" but said they would not have an
appreciable impact on Italy's prospects of economic recovery.
He rejected charges from opposition lawmakers that the
government had "surrendered" to the Commission and said a
compromise had been reached that "reflects the principle of
flexibility in the framework of the rules."
France and Italy have been arguing with Germany and its
conservative Chancellor Angela Merkel to be allowed not to cut
their spending as sharply as EU rules dictate in order to
prevent the euro zone economy slipping back into recession.
Berlin has insisted both need to make more effort to reduce
their structural deficits, which are adjusted for swings in the
business cycle, for example by reforming welfare and other
systems in line with demographic change.
But German leaders want to avoid an all-out clash with Paris
in particular, or risk fanning anti-EU sentiment in France, long
Germany's key partner in forging closer European integration.
Failure to satisfy the Commission could result in one or
both governments being asked to make further changes to their
budgets and ultimately facing fines if they refuse.
Officials have been involved in intensive negotiations to
find a compromise since the plans were lodged two weeks
ago.
CREDIBILITY
At issue is both the development of the euro zone's second
and third biggest economies -- although European officials point
out that the budget adjustments involved are barely of economic
significance -- and the political credibility of the currency.
Smaller euro zone states, such as Ireland, Portugal and
Greece, which have put voters through tough austerity programmes
to meet EU rules, are angry that France is trying to bend them.
Italy said on Monday it would scrap some 3.3 billion euros
of planned tax cuts. France said that its additional 2015
resources would come from lower-than-expected interest payment
costs and contributions to the European Union's budget, which
with other cost savings are worth some 1.5 billion euros.
Along with other measures, that should allow France to
reduce its structural deficit, which is closely watched in
Brussels, by more than 0.5 percentage points of GDP, French
officials say. That is more than twice the originally planned
reduction of 0.2 percentage points.
Italy's structural deficit should fall some 0.3 percentage
points under its revised plan, compared to an originally
proposed 0.1 point reduction.
France faces a tougher hearing from Brussels than Italy
because its 4.3 percent budgeted deficit is well above an EU
ceiling of 3 percent of GDP, while Rome is running a total
deficit that is below the permitted limit.
Nonetheless, the politics of Europe mean few expect the EU
to embark on an outright confrontation with French President
Francois Hollande. "Tough punitive action against France remains
unlikely," wrote Berenberg Bank economist Christian Schulz.
"Although it is unfair, large countries have more power than
small ones. France enjoys a special relationship with Germany
which protects it against the Commission and financial markets."
Other EU countries are also in the spotlight. Austria said
on Tuesday it will cut its 2015 budget deficit by up to another
0.3 percent of GDP, responding to pressure from Brussels to
justify a shortfall higher than the EU rules allow.
