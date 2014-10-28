BRUSSELS Oct 28 The European Commission has
cleared France and Italy's modified 2015 budgets after both
countries agreed to trim their deficits further, ending a
stand-off between Brussels and the two centre-left governments.
A statement from Vice President Jyrki Katainen said he had
not been able to identify any cases of "particularly serious
non-compliance" and therefore would not issue any negative
opinions.
Under the strengthened budgetary policy coordination
introduced in 2013, euro area countries are required to submit
draft budgetary plans for the following year by 15 October.
Over the past two weeks, the Commission has carried out
consultations with France and Italy, which announced additional
measures to trim deficits.
