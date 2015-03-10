* EU gives France third extension to cut its budget deficit
BRUSSELS, March 10 Ireland demanded more leeway
on Tuesday for its budget spending next year after the European
Commission showed leniency in applying EU rules to France and
Italy.
European Union finance ministers on Tuesday endorsed a
Commission recommendation to give France, which has repeatedly
missed budget consolidation targets and deadlines set by the EU,
two more years to comply in the third such extension since 2009.
They also followed the Commission's proposal not to start
disciplinary steps against Italy, even though its debt, the
second highest in Europe, is rising instead of falling as
required by the rules.
"If you are giving discretion to six, seven European
countries including France, we want discretion as well. But our
discretion is in the application of the rules," Irish Finance
Minister Michael Noonan told reporters.
Ireland, which went through years of budget cuts and painful
economic change to bring down its budget deficit from 12.6
percent of gross domestic product (GDP) in 2011 to an expected
2.9 percent this year, wants to be allowed to increase spending
in line with its GDP growth rate next year rather than a lower,
calculated average.
Under the EU's Stability and Growth Pact, euro zone
countries must consolidate public finances until they reach
balance or surplus.
The rules say that a government whose budget deficit is
smaller than 3 percent of GDP but not yet in balance, as
Ireland's is likely to be this year, cannot increase spending
more than its medium-term potential GDP growth. This is meant to
ensure a gradual strengthening of the underlying budget balance.
Noonan said Commission figures show the Irish economy
"growing at 0.6 percent, when in actual fact the Commission
themselves say we are now (in 2015) growing at 3.5 percent,"
Noonan told reporters after the ministerial meeting.
He said the Commission's calculation used growth rates from
years that included Ireland's recession.
"With the present figures, if you do the same sums, you get
1.1, and in the (Commission's economic) spring forecasts out
shortly, I assume it will go up again because they have said
they expect Ireland to grow by 3.6 percent (in 2016)," he said.
In its latest forecasts, the Commission says Ireland's
potential GDP growth in 2015 is 2.7 percent and in 2016 it is
calculated at 3.5 percent, suggesting more leeway for spending
than the numbers quoted by Noonan.
Ireland cut income tax rates and increased spending for the
first time in seven years this year and is keen to do so again
in October's budget for 2016, with elections a year away.
Noonan said he sought "budgetary space to make decisions for
the 2016 budget that I will be introducing in October.
"Now, whether I use the space or not is not the issue. It is
simply to give me the space so that I am not inhibited by
European rules to spend money that I think is necessary," he
said, forecasting that Ireland would still have a budget deficit
below 2 percent of GDP in 2016.
