ROME Nov 15 Italy said on Friday it had already
considered risks to its budget plans highlighted by the European
Commission and would take steps to counter the danger of
slippage on deficit and debt targets.
The Commission warned on Friday of a risk that Italy's draft
2014 budget plans would not be compliant with European Union
rules that oblige governments to contain budget deficits and cut
public debt.
In a statement, the Italian Treasury said the Commission
"does not take account of important provisions announced by the
government though not formally included in the budget law and
which are already in the process of being implemented."
It pointed to a spending review intended to cut public
expenditure, tax reforms, a privatisation programme, a
revaluation of central bank capital which is expected to help
public finances and measures to repatriate capital held abroad
to avoid tax.
It said it shared the Commission's view on the need to
consolidate public finances and reduce debt and said the
measures taken and planned would "have a positive effect on
public accounts in line with the requirements of the stability
and growth pact without the need for further intervention."