ROME Nov 28 The European Union recognises that
"exceptional circumstances" will cause Italy to delay reducing
its structural budget deficit, Italian economy minister Pier
Carlo Padoan said on Friday.
Italy has been pushing the European Commission, which
published its assessment of euro zone countries' budgets on
Friday, to give it more time to reduce its deficit due to
extreme economic weakness.
"In Italy's case, the opinion will be something like this:
there are exceptional circumstances, that is to say a deep
recession, but also positive exceptional circumstances like the
structural reform plan that is being put into action," Padoan
said at a parliamentary meeting.
Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker has said no
countries will face sanctions even if their plans break EU
rules, but Brussels will re-examine struggling countries'
budgets in March.
