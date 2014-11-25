BRUSSELS Nov 25 The European Commission ruled
on Tuesday that liquidity measures granted by Bulgaria to First
Investment Bank (FIB) in response to a bank run earlier this
year were in line with EU rules on state aid.
Bulgaria granted the support to FIB, the country's
third-biggest lender, in the form of a state deposit when it was
hit by the bank run in June. Bulgaria has since applied for an
extension of that deposit by up to 18 months.
The Commission said in a statement that the liquidity
support was linked to the crisis in Bulgaria in June and July
and was not linked to structural problems at the bank.
"Full repayment of the deposit now could destabilise both
the bank and the Bulgarian financial system," it said.
(1 US dollar = 1.5726 Bulgarian lev)
(Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop; editing by Adrian Croft)