BRUSSELS Oct 20 The European Union is to resume
exports of beef to Canada from 19 of its member countries for
the first time since 1996 when they were halted in the wake of
the BSE "mad cow" disease scandal.
The European Commission said on Tuesday that Canada's action
was part of a growing trend to recognise the measures put in
place by the European Union to eradicate BSE.
"We call on our few remaining international trading partners
who still maintain restrictive measures, to fully adopt
recognised international standards," the Commission said.
The United States cleared Irish beef for shipment in January
after the world's biggest beef buyer banned EU imports in 1998.
Ireland also secured access again to China the following month.
Saudi Arabia lifted a 15-year-old ban on French beef last
week.
Bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE), commonly known as
mad cow disease, was first detected in Britain in the late
1980s, spreading from there to other parts of Europe. It has
been linked to the brain-wasting condition, variant
Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease.
The opening up of Canada to beef will provide some relief
for farmers currently hit by a Russian ban on EU food imports.
(Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop. Editing by Jane Merriman)