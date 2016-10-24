BRUSSELS Oct 24 The French-speaking region of
Wallonia may be the final hold-out against a planned EU-Canada
free trade deal, but its view that a system to protect foreign
companies threatens democracy is shared by many protesters
across Europe.
Investor-state dispute settlement (ISDS) was once a term
known only to international trade experts, but became the
rallying cry of those opposed to EU-U.S. trade negotiations when
these were launched three years ago.
Were it not for planned EU-U.S Transatlantic Trade and
Investment Partnership (TTIP), the EU-Canada Comprehensive
Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) could well have sailed
through like the EU's last major deal, with South Korea in 2011.
However, CETA has been dubbed "TTIP's Little Brother",
setting the tone for a bigger North American deal. It became the
focus of labour, environmental and other protest groups who say
it will cause a race to the bottom in standards, mainly through
its system of investor protection.
ISDS is a mechanism that allows foreign companies to
challenge state interference, such as expropriation. Typically
the lawsuit is brought before a panel of private arbitrators,
its members appointed by the investor and state in dispute.
Critics say that the system can be abused, allowing
multinationals to dictate public policy.
"We want absolutely no private arbitration mechanisms,"
premier of Wallonia Paul Magnette said on Monday as he delivered
a final "Non" to signing the deal this week - though in fact
negotiators involved in CETA argue that its tribunals will be
appointed by governments on either side without corporate input.
Critics of past ISDS arrangements point to challenges
brought through investment or trade treaties by Marlboro-maker
Philip Morris International against legislation in Uruguay to
include graphic health warnings and in Australia to insist on
plain packaging for cigarettes.
In fact, Uruguay has won its case, while rulings to date
have been in Australia's favour. However, critics say even the
threat of a legal challenge and its cost mean national or
sub-national governments will feel unable to tighten rules on
public health and environmental or labour standards.
They also question why foreign companies should be granted a
separate arbitration system rather than using existing domestic
courts. Trade experts say EU trading partners are probably
content with legal standards in western Europe, but may be less
convinced about those among the newest EU members.
Opposition forced the European Commission in 2014 to suspend
negotations on the investment parts of TTIP and to hold a public
consultation on investment protection. Of nearly 150,000
submissions, the Commission said 97 percent were "pre-defined"
negative responses.
Ironically, Germany, the location of the largest anti-TTIP
and CETA protests, was the founder of ISDS. Its 1959 trade
agreement with Pakistan featured such a clause to protect its
companies in an uncertain political and economic climate.
ISDS has since become a staple of trade pacts, included in
over 1,400 investment treaties concluded by EU countries and
some 3,000 worldwide.
The EU-Canada trade deal specifies that states have the
right to regulate and would establish a permanent and more
transparent tribunal to rule on disputes, with members appointed
by EU and Canada in advance. The partners would also work
towards creating a permanent multilateral investment court.
