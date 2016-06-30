BERLIN, June 30 The German parliament will be
asked to vote on an EU-Canada trade deal, Chancellor Angela
Merkel said on Thursday, appearing to contradict European
Commission plans for a simple approval procedure.
"It is, however, a highly political agreement, which will be
widely discussed," Merkel said during a news conference with
leaders from Bosnia and Herzegovina, adding that the Bundestag
lower house of parliament will have a say before the government
would decide on any ratification of the agreement.
The European Commission will on July 5 propose that the
Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) would be an
"EU-only" agreement. This would mean it would be adopted if
backed by representatives of member states and by the European
Parliament.
(Reporting by Joseph Nasr; Editng by Michael Nienaber)