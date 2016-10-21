BRUSSELS Oct 21 German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday she was optimistic that EU member states will find a solution to the deadlock preventing the bloc from signing a free trade deal with Canada.

All 28 EU governments support the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), but Belgium cannot give assent without backing from five sub-federal administrations, and French-speaking Wallonia has steadfastly opposed it.

"I am optimistic that one will maybe find a solution with regards to CETA," Merkel said in Brussels. "But I can't anticipate it." (Reporting by Andreas Rinke; Writing by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Caroline Copley)