BRIEF-DelMar Pharma priced offering of 2.8 mln shares,warrants to purchase an aggregate of 2.1 mln shares
BRUSSELS Oct 18 The European Union and Canada agreed on Friday a multi-billion-dollar trade deal to integrate two of the world's biggest economies.
Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper and European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso struck the deal at a meeting in Brussels.
April 13 Wells Fargo & Co, which has been mired in litigations stemming from a sales scandal, posted a nearly flat first-quarter profit, hurt by lower mortgage banking revenue and higher expenses.