OTTAWA, Sept 26 The European Union and Canada on
Friday dismissed threats by a top German politician to block a
free trade deal the two sides wrapped up in August after five
years of often difficult negotiations.
The deal could increase bilateral trade by a fifth to 26
billion euros ($34 billion) and is widely seen as a template for
a larger trade pact between the EU and the United States.
German Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel said on Thursday that
Berlin would reject the deal because it objected to an investor
protection provision allowing companies to bring claims against
a state if it breached the treaty.
Critics say the investor-state provision would give
multinationals too much power and could lead to governments
being pressured into ignoring laws on labor, the environment,
data protection or food standards.
But European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso said
on Friday EU trade negotiators had acted with the full support
of all member states, including Germany.
"Until now all the official communications we have received
from Germany were absolutely in favor of this agreement," he
told a news conference in Ottawa to mark the end of the talks.
"I have no doubt this agreement is going to be endorsed by
all member states," he added.
The deal now needs to be vetted by lawyers and translated
into the EU's 24 official languages. Barroso predicted the final
pact would be signed next year and become effective in 2016.
Berlin also wants the contentious investor-state provision
removed from the deal the EU is negotiating with Washington.
Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper said the final
version of the deal was based on an agreement in principle the
two sides signed last year, which he said had been backed by all
EU member states and Canada's provinces and territories.
"We have an agreement, a good agreement. We have all - and
those we represent - committed to it and we will honor those
commitments," he told the news conference.
