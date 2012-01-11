GENEVA Jan 11 The European Union has
escalated a trade dispute over Canadian provincial rules for
solar and wind energy subsidies by asking the World Trade
Organization to set up a panel to rule on the case, the WTO said
on Wednesday.
The EU's decision to resort to legal measures against
Canada, after the failure of direct talks to settle the dispute,
will come as little surprise because Japan has already trodden
the same path in an identical case.
The EU and Japan say the Canadian province of Ontario is
illegally restricting trade by giving an subsidy to local
producers of renewable energy equipment and services.
The scheme guarantees above-market energy prices for
renewable power that uses a certain amount of Canadian-made
equipment or services, a provision that the complainants say is
against the WTO's rules.
The EU says Ontario's scheme demands solar projects must
have 40 percent of their initial development made up of local
products and services, while wind energy needs 25 percent.
The EU has put the request for a dispute panel on the agenda
of the WTO's Dispute Settlement Body when it meets on Friday
Jan. 20, six months after a panel was set up to adjudicate on
Japan's complaint against Canada.
Last August, Ontario Energy Minister Brad Duguid defended
the policy, saying it would create jobs and complied with WTO
rules.
"We're now seen as the world leader and, when you're in that
position, you're going to have other jurisdictions looking
somewhat enviously at what's being achieved here," he told
Reuters at the time.
Since Ontario launched its scheme, a number of domestic and
foreign companies including South Korea's Samsung C&T
have announced plans to set up multibillion-dollar
operations in the province, most likely to benefit from the
guaranteed prices.
(Reporting by Tom Miles)