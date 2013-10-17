* Deal expected to be sealed on Friday
* Deal would generate 25.7 bln euros a year in new business,
trade
* Would be EU's first trade deal with G7 major economy
By Robin Emmott and Philip Blenkinsop
BRUSSELS, Oct 17 The European Union and Canada
are expected to close talks on a multi-billion-dollar trade deal
on Friday that will integrate two of the world's biggest
economies, if they can overcome final disagreements ranging from
medicine patents to feta cheese.
Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper and European
Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso will meet in Brussels
to wrap up talks that started in 2009 but stalled in early 2013
over demands for greater access to each other's markets.
"The negotiations have really moved forward, which means
that the two leaders will meet tomorrow with the aim of
concluding," Commission spokesman Olivier Bailly said.
Harper and Barroso are set to announce the deal - the EU's
first with a member of the G7 club of major economies - at a
news conference at 1230 GMT on Friday, if they can agree final
issues including protecting Europe's distinctive geographically
defined products such as feta and Gorgonzola cheeses.
Other tough files included patents for pharmaceuticals, beef
exports and access to public procurement tenders.
People familiar with the talks said that such issues had now
been resolved, but exact details will still need to be finalised
after a political deal between Harper and Barroso.
"There is still lots to be ironed out from a technical point
of view, but the political differences look to be bridged to
allow the deal to go ahead," said a person close to the
discussions who did not want to be identified.
Another source told Reuters: "A deal in principle at a high
level is complete ... but when it comes to the dotting of i's
and crossing of t's, there's still a fair bit left to be done."
Backed strongly by Canadian and European industry, the
accord is expected to increase bilateral trade in goods and
services by a fifth to 25.7 billion euros ($35 billion) a year,
according to latest EU estimates.
A deal would be a political achievement for Harper's
free-trade agenda and a step forward for the EU as the 28-nation
bloc seeks to agree a trade deal with the United States. That
pact would be the world's largest, encompassing half the world
economy and a third of world commerce.
CETA would also be of enormous political help to Harper, who
is under pressure at home over a spending scandal.
CANADA TRIES TO CALM ANGRY DAIRY FARMERS
Canada's Conservative government tried on Thursday to calm
angry dairy farmers who said they would be hurt by an increase
in the EU's cheese export quota under CETA.
Denis Lebel, the federal minister responsible for Quebec,
said the government would compensate any farmer who suffered as
a result. The dairy lobby is influential in rural parts of
Quebec and Ontario that tend to vote Conservative.
For Europe and Canada, the accord would also be one of a new
generation of trade pacts that not only remove import tariffs
but also harmonise rules on how companies do business across
borders. An EU-U.S. deal would likely build on some of the
agreements made with Canada to boost transatlantic business.
The EU-Canada pact would eliminate tariffs on almost all
goods and services, set larger quotas for EU dairy exports and
Canadian beef and pork exports and make it easier for EU car
makers to export vehicles to Canada.
For the first time, provincial governments in Canada would
commit to opening their lucrative procurement markets to allow
European companies to compete for contracts alongside locals.
EU governments, the European Parliament and Canada's 10
provinces will still need to approve any EU-Canada deal.
Jean Charest, the former premier of Quebec and one of the
main drivers behind the deal, said while no Canadian province
could veto the treaty, it could in theory refuse to take part in
areas of provincial jurisdiction, such as procurement.
"Expect everyone to have something about this deal that they
don't like. That's par for the course ... I have no doubt this
will go ahead," Charest, now a trade lawyer, told Reuters by
phone from Beijing.
"We are three percent of the world's economy and if we're
going to leave our mark, if we're going to be a player in the
economy, we need this deal."
The talks ran into trouble in February when EU Trade
Commissioner Karel De Gucht flew to Canada, but could not clinch
a deal. At the heart of the dispute was a Canadian demand to be
able to export up to 100,000 tonnes of beef to the EU every
year.
Two sources close to the talks told Reuters that the two
sides had agreed on around 40,000 tonnes, most of it fresh meat.
Canadian beef exports are effectively blocked by the EU at
present because they contain hormones. Ottawa has argued it
needs a larger quota of hormone-free beef for Europe to make
production economically viable.
Beef-producing Irish and French farmers are unhappy with
that, while Brussels also needs to leave quota space which the
United States will seek under a future free-trade deal.