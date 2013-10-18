* EU, Canada finally close talks launched in May 2009
* Deal is Europe's first with a G8 economy
* EU hopes to use it as stepping stone to pact with U.S.
By Robin Emmott and Philip Blenkinsop
BRUSSELS/LUXEMBOURG, Oct 18 The European Union
and Canada agreed a multibillion-dollar trade pact on Friday
that will integrate two of the world's largest economies and
pave the way for Europe to clinch an even bigger deal with the
United States.
The deal will make Canada the only G8 country to have
preferential access to the world's two largest markets, the EU
and the United States, home to a total of 800 million people.
"This is the biggest deal our country has ever made,"
Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper said in Brussels, adding
that it outstripped the North American Free Trade Agreement
between Canada, the United States and Mexico.
Talks between the two sides launched in May 2009 but stalled
for months over quotas for Canadian beef and EU cheese. Harper
and European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso met in
Brussels to resolve outstanding issues and seal the deal.
In a cheeky touch, chefs served Italian gorgonzola and Greek
feta cheese at a four-course lunch laid on for the two leaders
to celebrate the deal, which EU trade chief Karel De Gucht
called a "template" for negotiations with the United States.
BREAKTHROUGH DEAL
The deal marks a breakthrough for Brussels' free-trade
agenda, which had previously achieved smaller agreements with
South Korea and Singapore. It is expected to increase bilateral
trade in goods and services by a fifth to 25.7 billion euros
($35 billion) a year, according to the latest EU estimates.
Barroso said he hoped the agreement could come into effect
from 2015, after EU governments, the European Parliament and
Canada's 10 provinces give their blessing.
One significant potential obstacle was cleared on Friday
when the government of Quebec, whose dairy industry had been
unhappy about the increased EU cheese quota, announced its
support for the agreement.
On dairy, the province's government said Ottawa had
committed to compensate producers for any losses due to the new
import quotas.
However, France signalled some reservations about an influx
of Canadian beef under the deal, even if its Munster and
Camembert cheese will now win easier access to Canada's
supermarket shelves.
"I am waiting for confirmation from the Commission that this
accord, particularly in agriculture, does not a set a precedent
for talks with the United States," said French Trade Minister
Nicole Bricq at a meeting with De Gucht and her peers in
Luxembourg.
The Commission is negotiating trade pacts with more than 80
countries on behalf of the bloc's 28 members after the collapse
of the marathon Doha round of global trade talks. The delays
that dogged the agreement with Canada showed how difficult such
deals can be.
Efforts to sign a free trade accord with the United States
faced a setback this month when a second round of negotiations
was cancelled because of the U.S. government shutdown.
Despite plans to do a deal by the end of next year, the
talks have also been overshadowed by reports the United States
bugged EU offices under surveillance programmes made public by
former U.S. intelligence contractor Edward Snowden, who has
taken refuge in Russia.
Still, the EU-Canada agreement should provide a boost for
EU-U.S. negotiations. Both deals seek to go far beyond tariff
cuts and to reduce transatlantic barriers to business. There are
similar sticking points, such as agriculture.
"It's a good signal. I'm a transatlanticist," German Economy
Minister Philipp Roesler told Reuters in Luxembourg.
"It's a great basis for all other negotiations, such as the
TTIP talks with the United States," he said, referring to the
proposed deal by its formal name, the Transatlantic Trade and
Investment Partnership.
TARIFFS AND QUOTAS
The EU-Canada pact would eliminate tariffs on almost all
goods and services, set larger quotas for EU dairy exports and
make it easier for EU carmakers to export vehicles to Canada and
for European companies to invest in Canada's uranium sector.
For Canada, pork and beef farmers are perhaps the biggest
winners, gaining a bigger share of a huge market once they
change production and processing to meet EU rules.
But more European cheese will enter Canada's well-protected
market, and for the first time, provincial and municipal
governments in Canada will commit to opening their lucrative
procurement markets so European companies can compete for
contracts alongside locals.
"When you open that up to the European behemoths like
Siemens and others, I think it's going to change the
landscape," said John Boscariol, who heads the international
trade and investment law group at McCarthy Tetrault in Toronto.
The EU will eliminate duties on a range of Canadian
agricultural products, from wheat to maple syrup. Canada will be
able to export 80,000 tonnes of pork and 50,000 tonnes of beef
free of duties to the EU.
But French beef farmers said they were "outraged". "Worst of
all, the (European) Commission is blindly preparing for a deal
with the United States that will hasten the bankruptcy of farms
and jobs in the sector," France's beef farm federation FNB said.