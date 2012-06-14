* Commission declines to comment
* Structural changes would take longer
* Could include tighter cap, permanent set-aside
* Business, market say permanent set-aside needed
(Adds detail, comment)
By Barbara Lewis
BRUSSELS, June 14 European Commission draft
proposals to try to prop up the EU's Emissions Trading Scheme
(ETS) could delay the sale of 400 million to 1.2 billion carbon
allowances for years, EU sources said on Thursday.
The delay would cover the first three years of the next
phase of the carbon market, 2013-2015, and then the allowances
would be released over the following three years, 2016-2018, the
sources said, speaking on condition of anonymity.
"The total amount of the backload would be either 1.2
billion, 900 million or 400 million allowances," one source
said.
The Commission declined to comment, citing market
sensitivity.
Carbon prices on the ETS have fallen to record lows below 7
euros ($8.80) per tonne, while analysts say prices of 20 to 50
euros are necessary to spur investment in low-carbon energy.
EU Climate Commissioner Connie Hedegaard announced in April
the Commission would bring forward a review of the carbon market
and as part of that process would look at modifying the auction
rules.
The review should be published before the Commission's
summer recess, which begins around August, and could serve as a
quick fix to the ETS's problems.
Deeper structural changes would take much longer and would
have to be decided through the full EU legislative process.
One of the sources said the proposals being discussed in the
Commission also outline ideas for later changes, such as
tightening the cap, which establishes how many emissions a
member state and its industries can emit before having to buy
allowances.
The proposals also raise the possibility of increasing the
target to cut carbon emissions by 30 percent by 2020, compared
with the current 20 percent cut.
This too could have the effect of countering a surplus of
allowances resulting from recession, but the idea of a more
ambitious emissions goal has met with stiff opposition from
Poland, which is heavily reliant on carbon-intensive coal.
Another possibility is to extend the scope of the ETS to
cover other parts of the economy such as transport.
CALLS FOR ACTION
Business leaders and some EU politicians have called
repeatedly for action to remove the huge surplus of carbon
allowances generated by the economic slowdown.
Trade association Eurelectric said the executive should work
towards permanently setting aside a significant number of
allowances.
"We welcome the Commission's initiative and the substance of
the proposals, by which we mean both the quick fix and the more
ambitious plans for structural reform," Jesse Scott, head of
Eurelectric's environment and sustainable development unit,
said.
"Specifically, we want the level of the backload to be
significant and for the backload to be permanent."
In December last year, the European Parliament voted in
favour of withholding 1.4 billion permits from the next phase of
the ETS, but that vote was a political signal, rather than a
binding decision.
The vote was part of the parliamentary debate on an Energy
Efficiency Directive. The two issues became entwined as some
politicians have argued that an improved record on energy saving
could add to the surplus of carbon allowances.
Negotiators agreed on a text on the Energy Efficiency
Directive in the early hours of Thursday, which includes a draft
Commission statement that it will soon present its report on the
carbon market, accompanied by a review of the auction profile.
It also says the report will examine deeper changes, which
could include permanently withholding allowances.
Market analysts said the auction rescheduling would need to
be followed by a permanent set-aside to ensure a shift towards
greener energy sources.
"If it's 1.2 billion and it is out of the first three years,
that is a significant number. It will create meaningful scarcity
for generators, at least in the early years, and it would push
up prices, no doubt," Mark Lewis, head of energy research at
Deutsche Bank, said.
"If the allowances were removed on a permanent basis,
anything towards the upper end of that range gets priced back
into the fuel-switching range, which is certainly above 20
euros."
($1 = 0.7953 euros)
(Additional reporting by Andrew Allan in London; editing by Rex
Merrifield and Jane Baird)